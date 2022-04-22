PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Hillbilly Days 2022 is underway in Pikeville, Kentucky, through Saturday, April 23.
Events include:
Friday, April 22
- 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. — Dino Roar! Tour presented by ARH Dinosaurs brought to life. Showtimes 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at intersection of Hambley and Huffman; 6 p.m. at intersection of Main and Division.
- 1-10 p.m. — Live music at Appalachian Wireless Arena Mountain Top Media Stage, Main Street: 1-2 p.m., Alex Blankenship; 2-3 p.m., Dempsey & Hall; 3-4 p.m., Bill Dotson; 4-5 p.m., Midnight Gypsy’s; 5-6 p.m., Donaven Blevins and The Hillbilly Drive Band; 6-7 p.m., Eddie Jenkins & The 606 Sound; 7-8 p.m., Kudzu Killers; 8-9 p.m., Them Dirty Vandels; 9-10 p.m., Bek and The Starlight Revue.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pike County Courthouse Stage, corner of Division and Main streets.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pikeville City Park Stage, Kentucky Power Main Stage.
- 2 p.m. — Puppet Show and Mini Children’s Parade (Taking Down Big Tobacco) Pike County Health Department Booth in the parking garage.
- 6 p.m. — Hillbilly Degree Work: Men UPIKE Gymnasium (Hillbilly Clan Headquarters).
- 7 p.m. — Hillbilly Degree Work: Women UPIKE Gymnasium (Hillbilly Clan Headquarters).
- 7:30 p.m. — Reno Collier, The Appalachian Center for the Arts. Tickets $25/pe
- rson (plus fee). TheAppArts.org.
- 8 p.m. — Brother Smith, Broken Throne Brewing’s Great Hall.
Saturday, April 23
- 9 a.m. — Hillbilly Days Run for the Kids Registration at 7 a.m., race begins at 9 a.m. Garfield House at Pikeville City Park. Contact: allisonpowers24@gmail.com.
- 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Hillbilly Car Show in the Connection Church parking lot, 220 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville. Info: Billy Castle 606-887-7178.
- 10 a.m. — midnight — Hillbilly Days Carnival at the Downtown Pikeville Riverfill.
- 10 a.m. — Stump Speaking, Pike County Courthouse Square, corner of Division and Main streets.
- 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. — Dino Roar! Tour presented by ARH Dinosaurs brought to life. Show times 11 a.m., 1 p.m. at intersection of Hambley and Huffman, 4 p.m. at intersection of Main and Division.
- Noon — 8 p.m. — Live music at Appalachian Wireless Arena Mountain Top Media Stage, Main Street: noon-1 p.m., Dustin Yocum; 1-2 p.m., Idletime; 2-3 p.m., Dustin Hoover; 3-4 p.m., Rock of Ages; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Johnny Pop & The September Rain; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Down to the River; 6:30-8 p.m., Bedford.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pike County Courthouse Stage, corner of Division and Main streets.
- Schedule TBA — Live music at Pikeville City Park Stage, Kentucky Power Main Stage.
- Noon — The Origin & Truth of the Hillbilly Image Guided Tour at the Big Sandy Heritage Center, 172 Division St. (4th Floor), Pikeville.
- 2 p.m. — Hillbilly Parade, Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville.
- 8 p.m. — Mountain Grrl Experience Kickoff, Broken Throne Brewing’s Great Hall.
For more information visit hillbillydays.com.