HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for spring 2023 classes in ceramics, painting, drawing, photography and printmaking.

“We have a great lineup of classes this spring, and we encourage class participants to register as quickly as possible to ensure that they can secure a spot, since class sizes are limited,” HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said in a news release. “In addition to our classes, we will continue to offer Saturday KidsArt, which is our free, weekly art activity for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. HMA is able to offer Saturday KidsArt free of charge because of the generous sponsorship of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.”

