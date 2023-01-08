RIGHT: Va’Niya Cheeks, 10, of Huntington, works on crafts while spending the afternoon with her grandmother Vanessa Washington during a Saturday KidsArt session on Saturday at the Huntington Museum of Art.
RIGHT: Va’Niya Cheeks, 10, of Huntington, works on crafts while spending the afternoon with her grandmother Vanessa Washington during a Saturday KidsArt session on Saturday at the Huntington Museum of Art.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for spring 2023 classes in ceramics, painting, drawing, photography and printmaking.
“We have a great lineup of classes this spring, and we encourage class participants to register as quickly as possible to ensure that they can secure a spot, since class sizes are limited,” HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said in a news release. “In addition to our classes, we will continue to offer Saturday KidsArt, which is our free, weekly art activity for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. HMA is able to offer Saturday KidsArt free of charge because of the generous sponsorship of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.”
There is no need to register for Saturday KidsArt, which takes place each Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., unless the Saturday falls on a major holiday. Saturday KidsArt is led by Kaitlin Donnally and Charity Baker.
To see the entire list of classes being offered, go to hmoa.org, then click on “Education,” then “Classes & Workshops.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.