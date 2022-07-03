HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has exceeded its $335,000 goal for the 2022 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is chaired by Dr. Peter Chirico.
The ODMC fundraising goal represents a significant portion of the funds HMA needs in Fiscal Year 2022 to support the operating budget. The campaign concluded at the end of the day on June 30.
“The Huntington Museum of Art is extremely grateful to all who helped us meet and exceed our 2022 Open Door Membership Campaign goal,” said HMA Development Director Jennifer Wheeler, in a news release. “The final ODMC total will not be available for a few days as we have to wait for mailed donations postmarked June 30 or earlier to be delivered and tallied.
“We are grateful to all of our Open Door volunteers and to Dr. Peter Chirico for chairing this year’s campaign. Our donors are generous, and their donations validate all the work that the Huntington Museum of Art is doing here in the Tri-State Community and beyond.”
To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, call Wheeler at 304-529-2701, ext. 306, or visit www.hmoa.org. Memberships start at $25 per year.
HMA is fully accessible. West Virginia residents may obtain a summary of the registration and financial documents from the Secretary of State, State Capitol, Charleston, WV 25305.
