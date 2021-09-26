HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will participate in the city of Huntington’s yearlong celebration of its 150th birthday with a special exhibit and publication of a new art reference book that highlights the work of Huntington artists, according to a news release.
The Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit Presented by City of Huntington and the 150th Anniversary Committee will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art from Sept. 18 through Jan. 16, 2022.
“The Huntington Museum of Art is very pleased to be part of the city of Huntington’s celebration of its sesquicentennial,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming. “Huntington has been the home to hundreds of artists, and the Huntington Museum of Art is proud to spotlight the work of many of the city’s most successful artists in this new exhibit.”
Beginning with a bronze portrait of city founder Collis P. Huntington by famed sculptor Anna Hyatt Huntington, the exhibit will include early landscape paintings that depict the genesis of the built environment in Huntington and move forward to more contemporary representations by artists such as former Marshall University professor Stan Sporny. A selection of decorative objects that were made in Huntington will be included, such as pottery from the Wyllie China Co. and glass from manufacturers such as Huntington Tumbler Co. and Rainbow Glass Co.
The work of Huntington artists such as Chuck Ripper, Adele Thornton Lewis, Billy Scott, June Kilgore, Theresa Polley-Shellcroft, Vernon Howell, Klaus Ihlenfeld, Tina Williams Brewer and Don Pendleton will be highlighted in the exhibit.
A new biographical dictionary on all known artists who have lived in Huntington will be released during the city’s anniversary year. Titled “Eclectic Rhythms: The Artists of Huntington, West Virginia 1871-Present,” the book is dedicated to noted art historian Chris Petteys (1927-2006), who wrote “Dictionary of Women Artists: An International Dictionary of Women Artists Born Before 1900.”
The new book contains nearly 600 biographies of artists of every type who made their home in the city at some point during their careers.
“Editing a book about the artists of Huntington, West Virginia, was both a daunting and rewarding task,” said Fleming. “Huntington has been blessed with a number of talented artists, and I believe this book highlights the talents of each one of them while providing a valuable research tool for anyone interested in the city’s artistic past.”
This exhibit is presented by City of Huntington and the 150th Anniversary Committee. It is sponsored in part by Truist WV Foundation.
This exhibit has been made possible in part by a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council. This project is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on upcoming exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.