HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art Museum Store will offer its 2021 Holiday Preview Sale over multiple days to help with social distancing, according to a news release. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Nov. 9-14 (closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day).
During the 2021 Holiday Preview Sale, museum members are eligible for a one-time savings of 20% on purchases, including consignment items.
“The Holiday Preview Sale in the Museum Store is an annual tradition that members of the Huntington Museum of Art look forward to and appreciate each year,” said HMA Director of Guest & Protection Services Larry Mullett II.
Decorations and gift items will be highlighted, along with artwork by regional artists. In addition, the Museum Store features estate jewelry, books, toys, West Virginia food products and more.
HMA will not be able to offer refreshments during the 2021 Holiday Preview. Visitors to the Holiday Preview will be able to visit the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory and HMA’s current exhibits as well.
HMA hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.