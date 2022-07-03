HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is planning a cocktail party fundraiser for 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, with the theme “A Midsummer Night’s Museum.”
Admission is $75 for a general admission ticket and $100 for a VIP ticket. This event is sponsored by Compton Office Machine and Moses AutoMall of Huntington.
Tickets are available at the Huntington Museum of Art or at Eventbrite.
“We are receiving a positive response to our plans for ‘A Midsummer Night’s Museum’ cocktail party on July 9,” said Jennifer Wheeler, HMA director of development. “This event will help us raise some of the funds that were lost when we had to cancel the Museum Ball again this past February because of pandemic concerns.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Museum” cocktail party will include musical entertainment and a silent auction. One highlight of the silent auction includes an Oscar de la Renta Nolo shoulder bag purse in houndstooth tweed and leather valued at $2,000. Also, there will be a prize for the person dressed in the most-inspired theme attire.
General admission tickets include access to hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. VIP tickets will also include access to a special lounge area where the evening’s signature cocktails — Puck’s Punch and Fairy Fizz — will be served. Money raised from this event will help HMA with general operating expenses.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or contact HMA development and events coordinator Ashley Ross at aross@hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.
