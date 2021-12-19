Katsushika Hokusai (Japanese, 1760-1849), "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji – Under the Wave off Kanagawa (The Great Wave)," ca. 1830-1832. Woodcut on paper; 9 7/8 x 14 3/4 inches. Bequest of Charles H. Burkart in memory of his mother Rosamond Herriot Burkart, 2020.1.67.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present Woodblock Prints from the Permanent Collection through March 13, 2022, according to a news release. Artists whose works are included in the exhibit include John Buck, Jim Dine, Katsushika Hokusai, Karen Kunc, Kiki Smith, Grace Martin Taylor and Edith Lake Wilkinson.
“In addition to marveling at the unique personal expression and technical accomplishment of these artists, I hope that viewers will come away with an appreciation for the sweep of history that is represented by the woodblock printing process,” said John Farley, HMA senior curator/exhibition designer.
Woodblock printing describes a relief process in which sharpened carving tools are used to carefully incise text or images into the flat surface of a wooden block. The uncarved areas of the design that now stand in relief are methodically inked and, with pressure, transferred; the recessed areas that were gouged away do not receive ink and remain blank in the printed composition.
“It is fascinating to consider the global chain of events and advancements, spanning hundreds of years, that ultimately gave rise to our modern culture of printed images and information,” Farley said. “Although the exhibition focuses on more modern examples of woodblock prints, which is the strength of our permanent collection, we hope that this exhibit gives a sense of that historical scope.”
This exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.