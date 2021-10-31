Huntington Museum of Art Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming displays the new HMA art reference book titled "Eclectic Rhythms: The Artists of Huntington, West Virginia 1871-Present." The new book is available for purchase in HMA's Museum Store.
HUNTINGTON — A new art reference book, “Eclectic Rhythms: The Artists of Huntington, West Virginia 1871-Present,” edited and compiled by Huntington Museum of Art Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming, will be available for purchase in the Museum Store later this month.
The book contains nearly 600 biographies of artists of every type who made their home in the city at some point during their careers.
“Editing a book about the artists of Huntington, West Virginia, was both a daunting and rewarding task,” said Fleming in a news release. “Huntington has been blessed with a number of talented artists and I believe this book highlights the talents of many of them while providing a valuable research tool for anyone interested in the city’s artistic past.”
The book, which is priced at $39.95, is dedicated to noted art historian Chris Petteys (1927-2006), who authored the work “Dictionary of Women Artists: An International Dictionary of Women Artists Born Before 1900.” Many of the photographs in the new book are by HMA Registrar/Assistant Curator John Spurlock.
Some of the Huntington artists whose careers are detailed in the new book include Chuck Ripper, Adele Thornton Lewis, June Kilgore, Theresa Polley-Shellcroft, Vernon Howell, Tina Williams Brewer and Don Pendleton.
According to the news release, the idea for the book came about when Fleming and HMA Grant Writer Timothy Adkins were having a meeting and Adkins asked Fleming if a book about Huntington artists existed.
“The idea of creating a book about the artists of Huntington stuck with me and resulted in a two-year project of research and editing to compile the book,” Fleming said in the release. “I was surprised by the sheer number of artists who started popping up all over the place who were associated with Huntington.”
For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art or the Museum Store, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.