HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is raising funds for the 2021 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is chaired by Dr. Peter Chirico. The goal of the campaign is to raise $335,000, which represents a significant portion of the funds HMA needs in Fiscal Year 2021 to support the operating budget. The campaign continues through June 30. Memberships start at $25 per year.
Amount raised through April 28, 2021: $260,570, or about 78% of the goal. To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, call HMA Development Officer Rebecca Stephens at 304-529-2701, ext. 327, or visit www.hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.
West Virginia residents may obtain a summary of the registration and financial documents from the Secretary of State, State Capitol, Charleston, WV 25305. Registration does not imply endorsement.