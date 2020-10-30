HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will conduct its fifth annual Fine Art Auction fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, as an online event.
The more than 200 works included in the sale were supplied by private donors and living artists, as well as a number of galleries doing business with the museum, and can be viewed at https://www.invaluable.com/catalog/2wr3kezway.
The museum is again partnering with Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers of Columbus, Ohio, for this event.
“This year’s Fine Art Auction will be an online event, and we have gathered a great collection of works this year,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming in a news release. “Although bidding for this auction will take place online, we plan to have the artworks on display at the Huntington Museum of Art a few days in advance of the event for local patrons to see the works in person. There will also be an online catalog on invaluable.com where a photo of each work can be viewed.”
Visitors to HMA will be able to preview in person the items in the online Art Auction during regular hours Oct. 29-31. Bidding on certain lots in the auction will start at $25. Regional artists whose work will be included in the sale are the noted cameo glass artist Kelsey Murphy and the late Marshall University art professor Stan Sporny.
A buyer’s premium of 15% is added to all successful bids through Invaluable.
“Like all arts institutions, many of HMA’s regular fundraisers have been canceled, which makes it harder for us to deliver enriching art experiences to the public. The art auction is one of the few we can still have safely,” Fleming said. “Please consider bidding in this year’s auction.”
A significant amount of proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art. For more information on events at HMA, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.