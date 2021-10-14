“With bids on some items starting as low as $25, we have more than 180 lots in this year’s Fine Art Auction, including paintings, prints, glass, ceramics and folk art,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming. “This event is an important fundraiser for the Huntington Museum of Art. You can purchase a work of art that you can enjoy in your home for years, while supporting HMA at the same time.”
Some of the highlights of this year’s sale include a dozen glass and ceramic pieces by noted West Virginia glass artist Kelsey Murphy; a Tiffany & Company sterling silver chocolate pot in the Rococo style after a model by François-Thomas Germain; several paintings by folk artist Josette Bardoux; two paintings by noted Huntington illustrator Chuck Ripper; and a selection of studio ceramic vessels, including a piece of raku by Paul Soldner.
A buyer’s premium of 15% will be added to all successful bids executed in house, and a buyer’s premium of 20% will be added to all successful bids made on the Invaluable website during this event.
Successful local bidders can begin to pick up their auction items Saturday afternoon until 6 p.m. After Saturday, successful local bidders can pick up works after 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Call 304-529-2701 to schedule a pickup time. Successful online bidders who need to arrange and pay for shipping can work with the UPS Store in Ashland, where HMA will deliver the works.
A significant amount of proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art. For more information on events at HMA, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
