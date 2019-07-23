HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will welcome artist Karen Bondarchuk to speak about her work at 5 p.m. Friday, July 26. Admission is free and a reception follows.
Bondarchuk's work is featured in the exhibit titled "Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day - Presented by Dementia Friendly Huntington," which continues on view through Oct. 6 at HMA.
On Aug. 1, 2014, Canadian-born artist Bondarchuk set out to mark the passing time that her mother - diagnosed with dementia in 2010 - no longer could. For 365 days, she produced an image of a crow each day on a hand-cut, hand-gessoed panel, remembering her mother as she once was and grieving her loss.
"I chose to create a crow a day for 365 days as a way of marking days that she no longer recognizes," the artist said. Bondarchuk's choice of motifs was one that has a recurring presence in her creative output. "Crows have figured largely in my work for several years and represent both the quotidian and the extraordinary (akin to the Buddhist notion of 'ordinary magic')."
The title of the exhibition, Ergo Sum, is drawn from Rene Descartes' famous proposition (Cogito, ergo sum) that is translated "I think, therefore I am," a phrase that takes on new meaning in the context of the thought-robbing effects of dementia. This exhibition is organized by the Woodson Art Museum of Wausau, Wisconsin.
This exhibition is presented by Dementia Friendly Huntington, through support provided by Citizens Deposit Bank, Pilot Club of Huntington and River Park Hospital.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
