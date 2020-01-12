HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled Pastels & Drawings from the HMA Collection goes on view at the Huntington Museum of Art on Saturday, Jan. 18.
This exhibit will be in the spotlight at HMA during the January Tuesday Tour at 7 p.m. Jan. 28, a Macy’s Free Tuesday event.
The Huntington Museum of Art has a rich collection of drawings in its holdings and they will be showcased in this exhibition. Works by leading American artists such as John Singer Sargent, George Bellows, John Twachtman, Thomas Dewing, Thomas Hart Benton and Everett Shinn are included, along with examples by more contemporary artists such as Wolf Kahn, Jack Beal, G. Daniel Massad and Jane Freilicher. Drawings by European masters such as Jean Francois Millet, Georges Braque, Marie Laurencin and Pablo Picasso will also be shown.
The January Tuesday Tour will also take a closer look at the exhibit titled Sansom Foundation Presents The Daywood Collection, which continues on view at the Huntington Museum of Art through April 26, 2020. Some of the works on view in this exhibit include Lincoln’s Birthday Flags — 1918 by Childe Hassam, The Heavens are Telling by Emil Carlsen, The Watcher by Frank Benson and Joyce by Howard Somerville.
The Daywood Collection is Presented by Sansom Foundation.
Both Pastels and Drawings from the HMA Collection and Sansom Foundation Presents The Daywood Collection are presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
These programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org