HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present a new exhibit, titled “Adaptations: Marshall University Faculty Exhibit,” from Saturday, Nov. 13, through Feb. 16, 2022, according to a news release from the museum. A free opening reception for this exhibit takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at HMA.
“Artists and art educators, including the professionals at Huntington’s own hometown university, continue to adapt in their own unique ways as they grapple with what it means to be a maker and a teacher in uncertain times,” said HMA Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley. “The Huntington Museum of Art is pleased to present this new exhibition to highlight the variety of work being created by the art faculty at Marshall University.”
Sandra Reed, professor in the MU School of Art & Design, said the “Adaptations” exhibit is an important outlet for faculty members.
“We dedicate the majority of our time to pondering and discussing the work of our students at Marshall, to articulate how they can best develop their ideas,” Reed said. “It is a privilege to pause to see the work of colleagues at the museum in this 2022 iteration of our biennial exhibition. I hope that community members as well as current and future students will come to see what we have been creating during the pandemic. To present the School of Art & Design exhibition at the museum has been a source of inspiration and is now a source of pride.”
HMA Museum Educator George Lanham is an adjunct professor with Marshall University, where he teaches Introduction to Visual Art. Lanham sees the “Adaptations” exhibit as a great opportunity for students to see the work being created by their professors in addition to being an honor for the educators.
“I am just thrilled to be a part of it as an adjunct faculty person. It’s a dream come true to be in a show of this caliber,” Lanham said. “I remember when I was a student, it was thrilling to see what a professor was creating.”
“Adaptations” will feature the work of the following full-time and adjunct professors from Marshall University’s School of Art & Design: Miyuki Akai-Cook, Frederick Bartolovic, Allison Broome, John Cartwright, Ian Hagarty, Danny Kaufmann, Hanna Kozlowski, George Lanham, Melissa McCloud, Allora McCullough, Sarah McDermott, Jamie Platt, Sandra Reed, Matt Smith and Caroline Turner.
This exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.