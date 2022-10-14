The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AP Vietnam_c17_marines w flag.jpg

U.S. Marines move through a landing zone, December 1969. The Huntington Museum of Art will host the exhibition "Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press" from Oct. 22 through Feb. 12.

 Unidentified AP photographer

HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington Museum of Art will host the exhibition "Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press" from Oct. 22 through Feb. 12.

A free opening reception for this exhibition takes place from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, featuring a gallery walk led by Michael “Mickey” Johnson, a Vietnam veteran and retired journalist; and Dr. Chris White, Marshall University history professor.

