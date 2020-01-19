HUNTINGTON — Huntington Museum of Art has been approved for a $65,000 Art Works grant to support Concrete to Clay: The Impact of the Bauhaus from Urban Germany to Rural America. This project will support a series of exhibits, performances and events exploring the impact of the Bauhaus in rural America, which will begin at Huntington Museum of Art in fall 2020.
Unlike the numerous exhibitions celebrating the bicentennial of the Bauhaus, this project focuses on the impact of immigrant Bauhaus artists on rural American communities, such as Pond Farm in California; Black Mountain, North Carolina; Aspen, Colorado; Collegeville, Minnesota; and Huntington, West Virginia. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the expansion of HMA by Bauhaus architect Walter Gropius, this project supports the legacy of studio education advocated by Gropius, which is manifested in contemporary culture through HMA’s Walter Gropius Master Artist Program.
This project incorporates fine art, decorative art, functional art, dance, music, art education and architecture to explore the wide reach of the Bauhaus, from the bustling German city of Weimar to the vibrant rural American communities where its ideals flourished.
Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.
“The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment chairwoman Mary Anne Carter. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like Concrete to Clay.”
“This is our first NEA award in almost two decades, and we are very proud that our grant was the largest one awarded in West Virginia in the 2020 cycle,” said Geoffrey K. Fleming, the museum’s executive director. “This award will make it possible for us to present an exciting season of activities that will enrich the community and attract tourists to our area.”
The major activity of this project will be the exhibit “The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus,” which will feature works including paintings, prints, sculpture, film, photography, graphic design, drawings, pottery, furniture and textiles representing the influence of the Bauhaus on rural American communities.
Another significant component will be the first Walter Gropius Master Artist Symposium, which will feature six contemporary clay artists who have been influenced by modernist principles and continue the tradition of studio instruction advocated by Gropius.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Gropius expansion of HMA on Oct. 23, 1970, HMA will also present an exhibit of photographs, documents and ephemera that explore the architectural significance of the expansion. As the only realized American museum designed by Gropius, HMA’s architecture and independent studios represent a unique venue for the understanding of his design principles.
The exhibits, events and performances related to this project will begin in early September 2020 and will run through early January 2021.
For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.