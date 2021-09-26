HUNTINGTON — As part of its ongoing 4th Tuesday Tour Series, the Huntington Museum of Art will present “Herb & Dorothy: 50 x 50” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Admission is free to this film documentary by Megumi Sasaki. Masks are recommended but not required to attend, and social distancing is recommended.
This 4th Tuesday Tour event is taking place in conjunction with the HMA exhibit titled Community Trust Bank Presents The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia, which continues on view through Nov. 28.
Dorothy and Herbert Vogel proved that even ordinary citizens can make their mark on the art world by building a noteworthy collection. As time went by, they accumulated more than 4,000 objects with a focus upon minimalist and conceptual art.
As the Vogel collection grew, it began to strain the bounds of the couple’s one-bedroom Manhattan apartment, according to a news release from the museum. The solution to their lack of storage space came when they agreed to donate their entire collection to the National Gallery of Art. The transfer of the work took five full-size trucks to move the work to Washington, D.C. Even the National Gallery found the size of the collection to be overwhelming, so eventually a plan was developed by one of its curators, Ruth Fine, (with approval from the Vogels) to gift 50 of the works to one museum in each of the 50 states as part of a program known as Fifty Works for Fifty States. In West Virginia, the Huntington Museum of Art was chosen to receive one of the distributions of what Fine called a “mini-Vogel collection.”
This exhibit is presented by Community Trust Bank.
