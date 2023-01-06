The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Donna Polseno image.jpg

The Huntington Museum of Art will present an exhibit of ceramic works by Walter Gropius Master Artist Donna Polseno from Jan. 14 until April 8.

 Submitted

HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington Museum of Art will present an exhibit of ceramic works by Walter Gropius Master Artist Donna Polseno from Jan. 14 through April 8.

HMA will welcome Polseno to Huntington for a free public presentation about her work in ceramics at 7 p.m. on March 30. A reception will follow.

