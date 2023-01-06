HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington Museum of Art will present an exhibit of ceramic works by Walter Gropius Master Artist Donna Polseno from Jan. 14 through April 8.
HMA will welcome Polseno to Huntington for a free public presentation about her work in ceramics at 7 p.m. on March 30. A reception will follow.
“We are eager to start the new year with a new exhibit by talented ceramicist and sculptor Donna Polseno,” HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn said in a news release. “Her work is accessible and often influenced by the natural world.”
Polseno will also present a three-day workshop at HMA titled “Integration of Forms and Surface” on March 31 through April 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Call 304-529-2701 for fee information or to register for the workshop.
“Donna Polseno’s workshop will be helpful to local and regional artists who want to learn more about enhancing the artwork they are already creating through a variety of means, including carving and the use of stains and underglazes,” Dearborn added.
Polseno grew up in Connecticut before earning a BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1972 and an MAT from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1974. After completing her education, Polseno and her husband moved to Virginia. They have a studio in Virginia in addition to one in Italy.
Polseno’s ceramics have been exhibited in U.S. museums and galleries, and can be found in such collections as the American Museum of Ceramic Art, Pomona, California; and the Mint Museum of Contemporary Crafts, Charlotte, North Carolina. Polseno is the recipient of a Virginia Museum Fellowship and two National Endowment for the Arts Grants.
In addition to her success as a studio artist, Polseno has taught ceramics workshops at Banff Center for Arts and Creativity and Penland School of Craft, among other locations, in addition to teaching students at Alfred University and the University of Michigan during summer programs.
Polseno taught ceramics part-time for 16 years at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, until 2020. At Hollins, she originated and led the annual Women Working with Clay Symposium. Polseno has also been an instructor at La Meridiana Ceramica School in Certaldo, Italy.
Since the 1980s, Polseno has also created ceramic sculptures that explore the concept of women as the vessels of life.
This exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibits and programs at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
