Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HuntingtonMuseumOfArt-def-002.jpg

Courtesy of West Virginia Humanities Council The Huntington Museum of Art opened as Huntington Galleries on Nov. 9, 1952.

 Courtesy of West Virginia

Humanities Council

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is raising funds for the 2020 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is chaired by Vicki Taylor. The goal of the campaign is to raise $335,000, which represents a significant portion of the funds HMA needs in Fiscal Year 2020 to support the operating budget. The campaign continues through June 30. Memberships start at $25 per year.

Amount raised through June 11, 2020: $276,286 or about 82% of the goal.

To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, call HMA Development Officer Rebecca Stephens at 304-529-2701, ext. 327, or visit www.hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.

West Virginia residents may obtain a summary of the registration and financial documents from the Secretary of State, State Capitol, Charleston, WV 25305. Registration does not imply endorsement.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.