PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — New Hope UMC in Proctorville will have a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
There will be crafts, baked goods, candy and more. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — New Hope UMC in Proctorville will have a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
There will be crafts, baked goods, candy and more. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.