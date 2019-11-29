HUNTINGTON — The Holiday Candlelight House Tour is set for 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at homes around Huntington.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the tour, with proceeds benefiting Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) to help care for homeless pets in our community.
Advance tickets can be purchased at Bella Consignment Shop, Red Door Home, Justice Glass & Supply, Wildflower Gift Gallery at The Market, Cabell-Huntington Convention Bureau, Spurlock’s Flowers, Barboursville Business Bureau and Girlfriends & Sister Chics in Lavalette. Tickets can be purchased from 12:30-5 p.m. the day of the tour at the Holiday Gift Shop, 512 11th Ave., Huntington.
This year’s Holiday Candlelight House Tour features six homes to tour each with a defining architectural uniqueness decorated for the season. Participants will get to tour a slate of houses that bounce from contemporary, to rustic, to historic to traditional.
These homes will be strung with garlands and lights; Christmas trees and Santas; drummer boys and angels and the welcoming smiles of volunteers to shepherd you through each home’s holiday display.
During the tour, the Holiday Gift Shop will sell upscale crafts and holiday decorations.
The families who are supporting the tour by showcasing their homes include Kim and Bob Crabtree, Kati and Will Holland, Tom and Ann Dandelet, Amy and David Coughenour, Dave and Sharon Denning and Victoria and Don Baker.
For more informatoin, call 304-417-0562.