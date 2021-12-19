The Herald-Dispatch maintains a list of organizations planning holiday-related charity fundraisers throughout the season. Send your holiday charity information to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Holiday Charities.”
UNDERWEAR DRIVE: Help Greenup County Public Libraries provide a basic need that is easily forgotten. “Drop Your Drawers” is a cooperative effort with libraries across Kentucky to make sure every child shows up to school and stays in school in clean underwear without missing valuable class time. Drop off packages of new underwear for boys and girls, preferably sizes 4-16, to any library branch. Donations will help replenish each Greenup County elementary school’s Family Resource Center.
ANIMAL FUND: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Endowment Fund is accepting donations to provide for future needs of the shelter. Any contribution is appreciated and is tax deductible. Send checks to Foundation for the Tri-State Community, 855 Central Ave. #300, Ashland, KY 411011. Write “HCW Shelter Endowment” in the memo line.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.