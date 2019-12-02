The Herald-Dispatch maintains a list of organizations planning holiday-related charity fundraisers throughout the season. Send your holiday charity information to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Holiday Charities.”
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF THE TRI-STATE CHRISTMAS TREE SALE: Freshly cut trees and wreaths from Floyd County, Virginia, in White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir and Fraser Fir are available from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends at three Tri-State locations: in Huntington, at HIMG on U.S. 60 East and 6th Avenue and 1st Street (old FoodFair location); and in Ashland, at the Ashland Tennis Center, 13th Street and Oakview Road. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, which serves children through the mentoring of adult volunteers on a one-to-one basis.
CANDLELIGHT HOME TOUR: The Associates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) group, which vets, fosters and helps to adopt animals at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, will have its second Holiday Candlelight Home Tour from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8. This event is a major fundraiser for ASAP. Six families have agreed to open their homes for the tour. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the tour. Advance tickets available at: Bella Consignment Shop, Justice Supply, Red Door Home, Spurlock’s Flowers, Wildflower Gift Gallery (in The Market), Girlfriends & Sister Chics in Lavalette, the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau in Heritage Station, and the Barboursville CVB. On the day of the tour, tickets can only be purchased at The Holiday Gift Shop at 512 11th Ave. for $25. It will be open at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-417-0562.
MEMORIAL TREE DEDICATION: St. Mary’s will dedicate a special memorial Christmas tree in the medical center’s main lobby this holiday season to give the community the opportunity to honor loved ones who have passed away. Community members may purchase a special ornament for the tree in honor of a loved one with a minimum donation of $25 to the St. Mary’s Foundation. To purchase an ornament, call St. Mary’s Spiritual Care & Mission at 304-526-1188. The tree will be dedicated at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the St. Mary’s Medical Center lobby. For more information, call 304-526-1188.
SANTA AND SUPERHEROES: Ronald McDonald House will host Cookies with Santa and Superheroes from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington. The fundraiser costs $5 per person and offers cookies, face painting and opportunities to take photos with Santa and superheroes from Heroes4Higher. Proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home for families with children facing life-threatening illnesses. For more information, contact Jaye Toler at 304-529-1122 or jaye@RMHChuntington.org.
KICKOFF FOR KIDS: Marshall Football’s Kickoff for Kids toy drive will take place at the Barboursville Walmart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Collected toys will be distributed to children throughout the area.
ZAC’S ZOO: The Market on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington has teamed up with The Nice List and Zac’s Zoo this holiday season. Now through Dec. 13, all shops will take donations of stuffed animals that will go to first responders so that they may keep them in their vehicles to give to children when they need comfort. Drop-off containers are available at The Market shops during business hours.
RED CROSS: The Red Cross is encouraging people to #GiveWithMeaning this holiday season by donating their time, money or blood. Volunteers carry out 90% of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross, and people can learn how they can help at www.redcross.org/volunteer. Provide a financial donation to the Red Cross to provide meals and supplies to people affected by disasters, connect veterans to critical community services and other lifesaving services provided in communities across West Virginia by visiting www.redcross.org/gift. Also, the holidays are a difficult time to collect blood because of busy schedules and inclement weather. Still, the need for blood is constant to help accident victims, cancer patients and others who rely on lifesaving blood products every day. People can make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
BROTHERS OF THE WHEEL: Brothers of the Wheel MC’s Mother Chapter will be standing on U.S. 60 in Milton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 to help local kids in the Milton area for Christmas. They will accept monetary donations, new toys, new coats or clothing with tags on them. The motorcycle club will stand in the intersection by Heck Funeral Home, Walgreens and the gas station as they have every year since 1977.
SHOP WITH A TROOPER: Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland will conduct its annual Shop With A Trooper program Dec. 18. Each year, the Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 14 in Ashland makes an effort to provide local children with items of need during the Christmas season via the Shop With A Trooper event. Uniformed troopers deliver coats, shoes, hats, gloves and toys to the homes of kids who live in the counties they patrol. Donations are tax deductible and no taxpayer dollars are used for this program. Anyone who would like to donate can contact Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 606-928-6421.