HUNTINGTON — The Holiday Candlelight House Tour — a 20-year-old tradition for the Tri-State area that has benefited the Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets organization since 2018 — is back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
The tour is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $20 before Dec. 4 and $25 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at the following businesses: Sloane Square Gallery at 611 W. 14th St., Bella Consignment Shop, Red Door Home at Eastern Heights, Justice Glass & Supply, Archer’s Flowers, The Wildflower Gallery at the Market and the Cabell-Huntington and Barboursville convention and visitors bureaus.
The Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets raises money to provide veterinary care to animals. It is not affiliated with the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, but does work closely with the shelter to sponsor veterinary care. Sometimes ASAP gets a call from a vet for a case where someone can’t pay their bill.
“It’s tradition, I always went every year, I just loved it with my buddies,” said Martha Cummings, event organizer and president of Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets. “You just always want to know what that house looked like inside, and then you see all these big ideas with decorations, it’s just a fun thing to do.”
The houses on the tour change every year. This year there are five houses and one shop:
Charlie and Stephanie Bryant, 66 Mayfair Way in Stamford Park
Anders Lindberg and Sara Nichols, 280 High Drive
Jason and Pam Ashworth, 300 Holswade Drive
Mark and Beth Pilcher, 1501 Enslow Blvd.
Brad and Alys Smith, 1040 13th Ave. (the Marshall University President’s home)
Sloane Square Gallery, 611 W. 14th St.
The Marshall President’s home has been on the tour before, but with new residents, there will be different decorations. There is also a shop, Sloane Square Gallery, on the list, which has never been done before.
Cummings is particularly excited for Anders Lindberg and Sara Nichols’ home at 280 High Drive, because it looks like a castle.
“I was just thrilled that they said yes,” she said.
While on the tour, it’s important to be mindful that these are homes that people live in and are graciously opening up to the community. Some of the homeowners may have shoe covers for guests and request that no one brings in any food or drinks. The event organizers have also restricted the event to people older than 12.
“It promotes the beautiful places and homes in the Tri-State area. It is a beautiful place, Huntington, and the Tri-State. So it just sort of feeds off how lovely, beautiful homes we have, and people are willing to open them up to help out a nonprofit,” Cummings said.
This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets; 300 to 500 people usually attend.
“Most of the money comes from sponsorship, not from the tickets, and we didn’t get as many this year so we’re not going to do as well this year, but that’s all right,” Cummings said.
There will be a raffle for a quilt made by Christine Emerson displayed at one of the homes, along with other baskets/items up for sale or with a silent auction.
Checks, Venmo, Paypal ( with an extra fee) and cash will be accepted to purchase tickets and items.
Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets funds veterinary care for animals. Cummings said that in the past, the Cabell shelter had to euthanize dogs and cats that came in with easily fixable issues like worms, broken bones and mange because they couldn’t afford to treat them.
“If we don’t help them, who’s going to?” Cummings said of the animals. “They can’t speak for themselves, and the shelter is just packed right now.”
