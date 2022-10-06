The holiday movie “Christmas At The Greenbrier” will premiere Thanksgiving Day on FOX Nation. It was filmed over the summer at The Greenbrier luxury resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
The movie stars Emmy nominated actress Alicia Leigh Willis, who plays a widowed mother named Abby, and Josh Murray, who plays a former professional football player named Ben.
In the movie, the two, who dated previously but ended their relationship when Ben’s career turned pro, unexpectedly reunite during a stay at The Greenbrier and spend time together enjoying the magical holiday activities that resort has to offer.
Abby is hesitant as she has not dated anyone since her husband died and wants to protect her son Carter from another heartbreak. This forces Ben to do some soul searching to discover where his priorities lie, his career or true love.
FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer, on-demand streaming service. Beginning Nov. 29, FOX Nation will also launch a special holiday promotion of 50% off all one and two-year subscriptions with the code “HOLIDAY.”
“Christmas At The Greenbrier” is one of five original holiday movies coming to the platform in November.
