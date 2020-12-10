HUNTINGTON — Photos are always a great gift — especially for those who are difficult to buy for.
The Herald-Dispatch offers a gift gallery that includes more than 100 photos called “Scenes from the Tri-State,” which are professionally shot photos of everything from Blenko Glass to Marshall sports. There also are 100 photos in the “We Are Marshall” section and 33 Marshall University football championship reprints from 1992 to the present (prints are $25, and framed prints are $50).
Browse the galleries at http://herald-dispatch.mycapture.com/mycapture/.
Prices start at $6 for a 4-by-6, and print sizes go up to 16-by-20. Professional framing is available. Or you could order a photo gift of a mug, mouse pad or more.
Place your order by the following dates to ensure Christmas delivery:
- UPS Ground: Friday, Dec. 11.
- UPS 3 Day Select or UPS Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 17.
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Friday, Dec. 18.