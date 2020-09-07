MILTON — From customer favorites, such as water bottles, to more unique items such as glass cats and garden spears, Blenko Glass Co. offered an assortment of decorative, handmade items at a discount over Labor Day weekend.
The sale and a chance to casually browse the company's museum and garden areas drew shoppers from near and far to Milton.
Online or in-person shoppers were offered 15% off "almost everything" Blenko has for sale. While its factory tours are suspended due to COVID-19, the Visitor's Center Gift Shop remains open for browsing items large, such as lamps and vases, to small, such as sun catchers and glass "critters," as well as souvenirs and one-of-a-kind pieces.
Blenko lovers can always shop online at https://blenko.com. The Visitors Center Gift Shop is at 9 Bill Blenko Drive in Milton, and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.