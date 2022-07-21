HUNTINGTON — Local singer Holly Forbes has won the hearts of many in America after leaving her Catlettsburg, Kentucky, home to perform on the TV singing competition “The Voice.”
Since then, she has worked to take advantage of making it to the Top 10 in the NBC competition by performing concerts and spending time in the recording studio.
“It has been good, it’s been busy, and it has been a lot of work, but it has been fun as well,” Forbes said about her national TV show life. “I have been in the studio recording music recently, and I hope to have an EP or an album coming out before the end of the year. It has been good. I can’t complain. I meet people all of the time that say to me, ‘I saw you win “The Voice,”’ and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t win it,’ which is kind of funny. People have been stopping me everywhere, and I honestly thought it would slow down a little bit but it seems to happen more and more, so it has been cool.”
Being recognized in the Tri-State is one thing, but being noticed in a faraway state is almost surreal.
“We played in Houston a few months ago, and there were people there at the gas station who came up and said, ‘I know you from “The Voice,”’” said Forbes. “It was kind of weird because I felt like that just happened around home, but when I went there to Houston and folks recognized me it was eye-opening to me, I guess. But it was fun. I got to go down there and perform at the Houston Sports Awards. People were taking pictures of me at Starbucks one day, and I thought, ‘This is just crazy,’ as I didn’t expect it. But is has been crazy yet good.”
Among the fans who reached out to Forbes recently were Ian Jessee, executive director of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, and the symphony’s conductor, Maestro Kimo Furumoto.
This summer, the organization has made an effort to connect more with its home audience and to collaborate with locally connected artists. As a result, on Saturday, July 23, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will perform with Forbes at a special Picnic with the Pops concert at Harris Riverfront Park at 8 p.m. More information on tickets can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.
“This is going to be really fun,” Forbes said. “Conductor Kimo was the first person I talked to, and I sent him a big list of songs, and they sorted through them and decided on the songs they wanted to perform — it has been great. Kimo really seems like a nice guy, and I’m excited to work with him. Ian is really funny as well, and as I work with them, I realize how really talented they are, and that is amazing. It is good to make connections with them, and it is a good group to know, and I love that they are collaborating with local musicians.”
Forbes and the Tri-State’s own orchestra will do a dress rehearsal Friday evening and then the collaboration will be on full display under the stars Saturday.
“The Picnic with the Pops idea is just so cool to me,” Forbes said. “The Huntington Symphony Orchestra and I will be performing some pop songs and some classic songs. We will do songs like ‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles, Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ with a full orchestra behind me, ‘Viva La Vida’ by Coldplay, as well as some patriotic songs.
“I’ve been singing ‘Hallelujah’ for a long time, and it has a lot of lyrics. As a singer, remembering lyrics is not one of my strengths, but I have developed a process where I like to write out the words by hand and for some reason, that helps me memorize the words. If I have written all of the song’s words by hand, I can remember them. They will use the whole orchestra on ‘Hallelujah’ with a harp player and more, so I am really excited to hear what arrangement they have created for it. It is going to be awesome.”
More information can be found at hollyforbesmusic.com.