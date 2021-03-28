The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will again provide access to Holy Week celebrations via internet and broadcast television.

As COVID-19 restrictions on church attendance and social distancing guidelines remain in place in West Virginia, Catholic faithful are encouraged to join Most Rev. Mark Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, for celebrations of the Sacred Triduum and Easter Sunday from the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling via livestream and television broadcast.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. On Good Friday, the Passion of the Lord will livestream at 3 p.m. Mass on Easter Sunday will be broadcast live, as well as livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. The livestreams will be available at www.dwc.org.

Mass on Holy Thursday and Easter Sunday will be celebrated by Bishop Brennan, while the Passion of the Lord on Good Friday will be celebrated by Father Martin Smay, vice-rector of the Cathedral.

The livestreaming and broadcast of the Holy Week celebrations are sponsored by the Welty Corp.

