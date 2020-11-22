BATON ROUGE, La. — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
- Dawn Goel of Huntington at Marshall University
- Stefan Schoeberlein of Huntington at Marshall University
- Fatima Akinola of Huntington at Marshall University
- Michael Green of Huntington at Marshall University
- Austin Jarrell of Huntington at Marshall University
- Jeremiah Stafford of Chesapeake at Marshall University
- Nathaniel Lucas of Huntington at Marshall University
- Kyle Maxson of Hurricane at Marshall University
- Charlotte Nelson of Huntington at Marshall University
- Gretchen Walther of Huntington at Marshall University
- Ivy Scoville of Huntington at Marshall University
- Rileigh Smirl of Huntington at Marshall University
- Maria White of Barboursville at Marshall University
- Lauren Bromund of Huntington at Marshall University
- Cassandra Watson of Kenova at Marshall University
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”