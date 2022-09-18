HUNTINGTON — Ekaterina Zarutckaia, or “Kate,” a senior lecturer from St. Petersburg University in Russia, has joined the Marshall University Honors College for the fall semester as a Fulbright Faculty Development grantee.
Zarutckaia will study critical thinking courses, especially those that help students foster development of critical thinking skills and dispositions. While in the U.S., Zarutckaia will gather theoretical resources, linguistic materials and cultural resources with the hope of taking what she learns back to students and teachers in Russia.
“As an educator and researcher, I understand how important it is to be curious about other people’s teaching experiences, how refreshing it could be to discuss and exchange ideas with colleagues, and how necessary it is afterward to critically revise your teaching practices,” Zarutckaia said in a news release. “I am very hopeful to be able to do that all here at Marshall and share these new ideas upon return to my home country with my colleagues there who may never have had a chance to visit the United States.”
Zarutckaia has taught undergraduate courses related to communications for the past 12 years in Russia, including “English for Academic Communication,” “English for Business Communication” and “Ethics in Communication.”
The Fulbright Faculty Development program is designed for junior faculty and hopes to introduce participants to best practices and theoretical approaches to curriculum development in the United States. The hope is that while in the U.S. Zarutckaia and others will develop strategies to develop courses that can be offered in their home countries.
