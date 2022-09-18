The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Ekaterina Zarutckaia, or “Kate,” a senior lecturer from St. Petersburg University in Russia, has joined the Marshall University Honors College for the fall semester as a Fulbright Faculty Development grantee.

Zarutckaia will study critical thinking courses, especially those that help students foster development of critical thinking skills and dispositions. While in the U.S., Zarutckaia will gather theoretical resources, linguistic materials and cultural resources with the hope of taking what she learns back to students and teachers in Russia.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you