HUNTINGTON — About six years ago, local businessmen Thom Boggs and Nick Tarpley put together a reunion of musicians who used to play with bands in the Tri-State, and the idea caught on. Not only was the newly titled Hooligans Homecoming event fun, but it also began its journey of raising money for local charities.
On Saturday afternoon and evening, the anticipated Hooligans Homecoming 6 — Heavy Metal Reunion for Everyone will take place at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden at 741 6th Ave. Considering it will end up being seven-plus hours of music, the show will begin at 1 p.m. and go to 8 p.m. or later.
The already coordinated and organized jams at this weekend’s Hooligans Homecoming will feature the heavy metal music made in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The cover at the door of this slam jam and good-time reunion is donation based, whether it’s nonperishable food, $20 or whatever you can give to the charities. All of the proceeds will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank and Little Victories Animal Rescue.
“Thom and I both graduated from Huntington East together in 1987,” said Tarpley. “My father was a brakeman for the C&O railroad and worked out at the railyards, which was packed full of people back then.”
While Tarpley is not a musician but more of a music fan, Boggs played some music back in the day and continues to do so here in Huntington.
“I play music off and on,” said Boggs. “I am currently in a group that mostly plays covers and some originals here in town called Cruise Avenue. I also played bluegrass through the years and other different things.”
The seeds for the idea of creating this annual Hooligans Homecoming charity concert series came from a time when Tarpley was hosting theme parties.
“Nick threw a party years ago, and it was a roller disco party, and I helped out a little bit with that one, but when it came time to do the next theme party, we concocted this idea of trying to recreate the Ritter Rock shows that happened in Ritter Park in the 1980s,” said Boggs. “The first one was, for lack of a better term, ambitious as we had no idea on how to put on an all-day show. We did it up at the Ritter Park Amphitheater and by the end of the day, I think we were amazed that it went as well as it did. By the end of that first one, a lot of folks were asking about what would happen the next year, and since we survived the first one, we decided to do a second one.”
“We had over 200 people there that first year,” said Tarpley. “Keep in mind, with that first show, we hadn’t talked with many of those Huntington musicians for 30 years in some cases. We got a hold of some of the guys that were a few years older than us who used to play those Ritter Rock shows and played at the bars in town back then, and we would sneak into those shows to see them play. I broke out my Rolodex and started calling their grandmothers and sisters and cousins and neighbors, and we ended up having over 40 musicians show up. It turned out to be a big reunion for everybody. Somebody might have played the drums in one band and another musician might have played guitar in another band, and they are saying, ‘Man, I always wanted to jam with you.’ It’s all hugs and smiles, man, and it’s for a great cause.”
This year, the Hooligan Homecoming will feature 46 musicians who will come into town to share seven hours of live metal music. Tarpley and Boggs have figured out a way to include all the guest musicians. Four full bands will be coming into The Loud to play a set, and that will be followed by the all-star jam at the end. That is when a 44-song spreadsheet is used, where the musicians fill in slots on the songs they want to play on. The goal is to combine different tunes with different musicians and with no rehearsal, as everyone shows up knowing what songs they will take on.
“For us, our obligation is to both our friends and local music fans who want to come out for a nice day of peace, love and music, and to our charities so they can get every penny that they possibly can,” said Boggs. “And I’ll tell you, brother, it’s worked. We have done five of these shows so far, and we have raised the equivalent of over 50,000 meals served.”
With heavy metal music as the theme, there will be no shortage of rock ‘n’ roll being played and shared at this Saturday’s Hooligans Homecoming — Heavy Metal Reunion for Everyone.
“Thom and I grew up side-by-side back in the day, just rockin’ out in the 1980s, and that music has always been in our hearts,” said Tarpley. “We grew up listening to Queensryche and Metallica, Megadeath, Iron Maiden, Van Halen, all of that stuff. Somebody plays a couple of Black Sabbath songs every year. We concentrate on the rock music made from the 1970s to the 1990s. We just try to keep that theme going. Nothing against more modern music, but I don’t want to hear all of that electronic trash. Let’s plug in a guitar and hit a drum and actually sing some songs. There are no back tracks played at our shows. It’s all live, raw and real.”
More information can be found at facebook.com/hooliganshomecoming or theLoudWV.com.