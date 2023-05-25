BOTH PHOTOS: “Hooligans Homecoming 7, Fire at Will — Heavy Metal Reunion for Everyone” will take place at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden located at 741 6th Ave. The show, featuring five full bands and multiple jam sessions, will begin at 1 p.m. and go to 8 p.m. or later. Admission is by cash or nonperishable food donation, and all proceeds will benefit Facing Hunger Foodbank and Little Victories Animal Rescue.
Photos courtesy of Thom Boggs
Courtesy of Thom Boggs
Courtesy of Thom Boggs
Photos courtesy of Thom Boggs
Courtesy of Thom Boggs
HUNTINGTON — Seven years ago, local Huntington businessmen Thom Boggs and friend Nick Tarpley came up with the idea of sending out a call to their old musician friends from back in the day to reunite and raise some money for two local charities. They titled the get-together the Hooligans Homecoming, and the event has grown in leaps and bounds over the last seven spins around the sun.
This Saturday afternoon and evening, May 27, the much-anticipated “Hooligans Homecoming 7, Fire at Will — Heavy Metal Reunion for Everyone” will take place at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden located at 741 6th Ave. The show will begin at 1 p.m. and go to 8 p.m. or later.
