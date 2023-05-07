The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, has opened a dedicated lobby space and seven new treatment rooms for pediatric emergency patients.

The pediatric emergency care expansion was made possible due to a donation from longtime Huntington resident and businessman Marshall T. Reynolds, who made the gift in honor of his father, Douglas E. Reynolds.

