HUNTINGTON — Tristan Byus, a local Eagle Scout from Troop 17, has donated 109 handmade stuffed bears to the pediatric patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, according to a news release. The idea for his service project, coined “Comfort Bears,” was born from his desire to provide comfort for children in the hospital.

“I chose Hoops Family Children’s Hospital as the beneficiary for my project because I wanted to help children in the hospital have less fear and be more relaxed by having stuffed bears,” Byus said in the release. “I got the idea from a similar project done by an Eagle Scout in another state. I decided to go with this type of project because I wanted to diverge from other Eagle projects, which usually involve construction or building outdoor objects.”

