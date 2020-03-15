HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington has announced that Bella Luce IX will be held Sunday, Sept. 20. The event, held every two years, will begin with a garden party, hosted by Dr. David and Sharon Denning, from 4-6 p.m. at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.

The garden party will feature an silent auction of can’t-miss items. At 6 p.m., guests will proceed to a themed dinner of their choice at host homes across the area. Reservations are required, and will open on Aug. 24. For more information on how to be a part of Bella Luce, contact Hospice of Huntington at 304-529-4217.

