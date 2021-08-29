HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington has announced the winners from its 19th annual Heating Up the Greens Golf Tournament hosted Aug. 9 at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Flight 1 winning teams: first place, Encova; second place, Dixon Electrical Systems; and third place, Chapman Printing.
Flight 2 winning teams: first place, Hall Funeral Home; second place, River Park Hospital; and third place, Hammers Industries.
The charity event was presented by Chapman Printing Co. and sponsored by more than 20 local businesses and community members.
“We were excited to be able to resume the dinner and awards ceremony for this year’s event,” said Brittany Asbury, Heating Up the Greens event coordinator. “While last year’s tournament was still a financial success, we took a hard hit with fundraising globally.”
Forced to cancel its biannual Bella Luce charity event last year, Asbury said the golf tournament was the only in-person fundraiser Hospice was able to safely host in 2020.
As a nonprofit organization, fundraising, particularly through charitable events, is a critical part of Hospice of Huntington’s business operation. Dollars raised allow the organization to carry out its mission of providing high-quality, end-of-life care to individuals and families in the community, regardless of ability to pay.
“With restrictions and state-ordered mandates in play, we had to reimagine many of our traditional fundraising avenues over the last year and a half,” said Hospice of Huntington President and CEO Melanie Hall. “Through these challenges, we have been very fortunate to have the continued support of partners throughout the community.”
A complete list of community sponsors for the 19th annual Heating Up the Greens Tournament can be found on hospiceofhuntington.org. Those interested in making a gift to Hospice of Huntington can donate online or call 304-529-4217 to give over the phone.
