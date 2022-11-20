The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Throughout November, Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare will join organizations across the nation in celebrating National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. This year’s theme is “meeting you where you are.”

For more than 40 years, Hospice of Huntington has helped provide compassionate, interdisciplinary care to thousands of patients, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. Carefully crafted plans of care ensure that illness management and therapies all center around the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and end-of-life wishes. Beyond the patient’s illness, Hospice provides families with an array of supportive services.

