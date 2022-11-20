HUNTINGTON — Throughout November, Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare will join organizations across the nation in celebrating National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. This year’s theme is “meeting you where you are.”
For more than 40 years, Hospice of Huntington has helped provide compassionate, interdisciplinary care to thousands of patients, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. Carefully crafted plans of care ensure that illness management and therapies all center around the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and end-of-life wishes. Beyond the patient’s illness, Hospice provides families with an array of supportive services.
“Be it a need for emotional, spiritual or physical support, meeting patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times is the heart of what we do,” Melanie Hall, president and CEO of Hospice of Huntington, said in a news release. “National Hospice and Palliative Care Month recognizes the crucial role that hospice and palliative care providers play in caring for families when they are facing some of the most difficult circumstances. It’s also a time for us as providers to remind the community that we are here to support their needs.”
Each year, over 1 million Medicare beneficiaries receive care from hospices across the United States. When a patient is not yet eligible for hospice care but facing a serious illness, they can often benefit from home-based medical palliative care. Tri-State LifeCare, a non-hospice program of Hospice of Huntington, makes this type of care accessible for families in the region.
Palliative care is patient-and-family-centered service that optimizes quality of life by anticipating, preventing, managing and treating symptoms of a serious chronic illness. Palliative care throughout the continuum of illness also involves addressing physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual needs and facilitates patient autonomy through access to information and choice.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.