HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington is offering free, virtual bereavement events to help community members of all ages who may be coping with grief.
In addition to traditional bereavement programming, Hospice of Huntington is now offering a group counseling program to address loss that has been compounded by the pandemic. This program benefits those who may be coping with a delayed or cancelled funeral, pandemic-induced separation prior to loss, isolation from other grieving family members and those grieving death as a result of COVID-19.
Any community member who has experienced a loss is welcome. Lost loved ones did not need to have been enrolled in Hospice of Huntington’s care. Details for available programs are as follows:
Identifying a New Understanding of Grief and COVID-19
Stand-alone session will be offered at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 and Thursday, June 10.
The Nature of Grief: Healing & Honoring the Seasons of Life
This six-week class will be offered on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on May 11, 18, 25 and June 1, 8, and 15.
Overcoming Loneliness After a Loss
Stand-alone sessions will be offered at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Hospice of Huntington also offers free, individual grief counseling sessions for those in the community who have experienced a loss and would like to like to speak privately with a bereavement counselor.
To register for a virtual event or to inquire about private counseling, call 304-529-4217. Virtual event participants will receive call-in numbers and login links upon registration.
For more information about Hospice of Huntington’s Bereavement services, visit hospiceofhuntington.org.