HUNTINGTON — To remain fully accessible to the community through this period of social distancing, the Hospice of Huntington Bereavement Department is offering individual and group sessions virtually, via telephone, tablet or computer, for anyone in the community who has experienced a loss.
“It’s a common misconception that we are only able to work with you if your family member was a hospice patient,” explains Beth Chiappone, bereavement social worker, in a news release. “In reality, we see many clients from the community who are working through a variety of types of losses. We also see all age groups, from young children through adulthood.”
Starting June 16, a six-week virtual support group called “The Grief Journey” will be offered. On June 17 and July 15, virtual sessions on Disenfranchised Grief will be held. These sessions will address grief that has not been given the recognition it deserves, or has been neglected. On June 25 and July 23, virtual sessions on Anticipatory Grief will be held. These sessions will address grief over a loss that has not yet occurred, but is expected to occur in the near future. Participating is easy and convenient for anyone, regardless of technological experience. Participants may dial in by telephone or log in using a smartphone, tablet or computer.
Community bereavement services are always free of charge, fully confidential and facilitated by licensed professionals. To learn more about grief support, visit hospiceofhuntington.org or call 304-529-4217.