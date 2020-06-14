Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington will hold the Run to Remember Virtual 5K Walk/Run the weekend of July 10-12.

Participants will have a 72-hour window to walk or run the 5K in any location they choose. Times will be entered online and winners for each age group will be calculated with prizes going to the top three male and female participants in each age group, as well as top three overall male and female. Cost is $15 per person and all proceeds go directly to benefit Hospice of Huntington patient programs and services.

Hospice of Huntington is a nonprofit provider of hospice and palliative care services in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and across southern Ohio.

For more information, or to register, visit hospiceofhuntington.org/race or call 304-529-4217.

