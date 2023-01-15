HUNTINGTON — Hospice of Huntington is offering free bereavement events to help community members of all ages who may be coping with grief.
Events will be held in-person with the option to participate virtually. Any community member who has experienced loss is welcome to participate. Lost loved ones need not have been enrolled in Hospice of Huntington’s care.
Details for each program are as follows:
Coping with the loss of a parent
This support group is designed for children of any age who are grieving the loss of a parent. Sessions are scheduled for Jan. 17 at 1 p.m., Feb. 21 at 3 p.m., and March 28 at 2 p.m. Participants may choose to attend any or all sessions.
Coping with the loss of a child
This support group is designed for parents who are grieving the loss of a child at any age. Sessions are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Jan. 18, Feb. 1, Feb. 15, March 1 and March 15. Participants may choose to attend any or all sessions.
Spousal loss group
This support group is designed for individuals who are grieving the loss of a spouse.
Sessions are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 8 and March 22. Participants may choose to attend any or all sessions.
For grieving community members who wish to speak with a counselor one-on-one, private sessions are also available by appointment.
To register for an event or schedule a private counseling session, call 304-529-4217.
