ASHLAND — Community Hospice is offering two new community-based grief counseling sessions in March.

All Community Hospice grief support groups are open to the public, not just those who have been served by hospice. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one is encouraged to attend.

The sessions are:

  • Men’s Support Group, first and third Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m. Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland
  • Women’s Support Group, second and fourth Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m. Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland

Group topics vary from week to week, but generally offer participants the opportunity to talk about their loss, understand the grieving process and the cycles of grief, spend time with others who have experienced similar situations, and receive guidance in handling other personal matters.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed with proper social distancing and face masks required. For additional information or to reserve a space, contact Community Hospice Bereavement Department at 606-327-2636 or 1-800-926-6184.

