Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 3:47 pm
IRONTON -- Hospice is offering a new community grief program, “Support After a Suicide Loss.” This
support group is focused to family and friends who have lost a loved one by suicide. The four-week
group will be offered in our Ironton office on Fridays beginning September 8, 2023 from 3:30 pm -
5 pm. The office is located at 2029 S. 3rd Street, Ironton. Subsequent sessions will be Thursday,
September 15, 22 and 29.
The sessions are being offered as a part of September’s Suicide Prevention Month. Friends and family
often experience a range of unfamiliar emotional responses. This group will offer participants the
opportunity to talk about their loss, understand the grieving process and the cycles of grief, and spend
time with others who have experienced a similar loss.
All Community Hospice grief support groups are open to the public, not just those who have been
served by hospice. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one by suicide is encouraged to attend.
For additional information or to reserve a space, contact Community Hospice Bereavement
Department at 606-327-2636 or 800-926-6184
