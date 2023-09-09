IRONTON — Community Hospice is offering a new grief program, “Support After a Suicide Loss.” This support group is focused to family and friends who have lost a loved one by suicide.
The four-week program began on Sept. 8 at the Ironton office, 2029 S. 3rd St., Ironton. Subsequent sessions will be 3-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29.
The sessions are being offered as a part of September’s Suicide Prevention Month. Friends and family often experience a range of unfamiliar emotional responses following a loved one’s death by suicide.
This group will offer participants the opportunity to talk about their loss, understand the grieving process and the cycles of grief, and spend time with others who have experienced a similar loss, according to a news release.
All Community Hospice grief support groups are open to the public, not just those who have been served by hospice. Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one by suicide is encouraged to attend. For additional information or to reserve a space, contact Community Hospice Bereavement Department at 606-327-2636 or 800-926-6184.
