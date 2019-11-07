ASHLAND — Community Hospice will offer a special holiday community-based grief program later this month.

“Coping during the Holidays” is a seminar for anyone who has suffered a loss and is facing the holidays without their loved one. It will be presented from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland. It is open to the public, not just those who have been served by hospice.

“Coping during the Holidays” will be presented by Community Hospice’s professionally trained bereavement counselors. Participants will receive guidance on coping with loss during the upcoming holiday seasons, understanding the grieving process, and learning how to enjoy the holidays while still honoring their loved ones.

For additional information or to reserve a space, contact the Community Hospice Bereavement Department at 606-329-1890, 740-532-8841 or 800-926-6184.

