The fascination with hot chocolate bombs has blown up the last few months, but one retailer selling the delightful drink mixes said these bombs could be more than just little chocolate explosions for some people.
“You get to have an experience and a lot of people want to share that experience,” said Raine Klover, manager of The Red Caboose in Heritage Station. “It’s more than a hot chocolate. It tastes great and it is awesome, but it is that experience of pouring the milk and waiting for it to open; it’s so worth it.”
The Red Caboose is one of a few local businesses selling and serving hot chocolate bombs, in addition to their business neighbor Nomada Bakery, Shipwreck Collection Market in the Huntington Mall, Austin’s at The Market and Sweet Street in Lavalette.
While the chocolate treat blew up on the social media video app TikTok, Klover said one of the reasons people were probably so excited by it is because of COVID-19 pandemic boredom.
Cheryl Maynard, owner of Sweet Street in Lavalette, agreed, and said the making and enjoying of the hot chocolate bombs gave people a small surprise when drinking hot chocolate.
“They are really just a novelty item,” Maynard said. “They’re something fun you can do with your kids, and there’s always that surprise of what’s inside.”
At Nomada Bakery, co-owner Ariel Barcenas said his bakery started serving hot chocolate bombs after seeing how quickly they were selling out at The Red Caboose.
Customers can get the hot chocolate bombs served to them in person at the bakery, which Barcenas said works great with his next-door neighbor.
“When we first started selling them, it was not to compete or anything, we are neighbors and we just saw it was a hit over there,” he said. “So we thought about selling them for people to drink in here so they can try the drink here and go get some to take to their home too if they want.”
Nomada Bakery, The Red Caboose and Shipwreck all buy their hot chocolate bombs from Hannahbug’s Chocolates, a chocolate company based out of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, but Shipwreck also orders their hot chocolate bombs from a local vendor, Mystic Co. Creations.
Barcenas said while Nomada currently only sells one type of hot chocolate bomb, Hannahbug’s classic hot cocoa, The Red Caboose and other locations offer different varieties.
The Red Caboose sells classic and cinnamon hot chocolate bombs along with other flavors when available. Shipwreck sells the classic cocoa bomb as well as Mystic Co. Creation’s fancy bomb with dark chocolate, nuts bonbons and ganache.
Sweet Street typically sells standard milk chocolate bombs, but Maynard said they will be making some different versions for Valentine’s Day, including salted caramel, raspberry white chocolate and more.
Austin’s sells their own version of a classic hot chocolate bomb, a cookies and creme version, a unicorn version with white chocolate and a mochaccino version that has instant coffee instead of hot chocolate.
Austin’s owners, siblings Taylor Strickland and Timothy Ruff, make all of their hot chocolate bombs themselves, and customers can be served hot milk to enjoy at The Market or take the treats home.
Strickland said the bombs sell quickly and customers love them, especially some of their younger customers.
“I think it’s something fun to do with the kids, and this is something you can take home and entertain people and kids at home together,” she said.
Hannahbug’s chocolate has recently announced they are making Valentine’s Day themed hot chocolate bombs, and Klover and Ashley Olah, Shipwreck’s manager, said their locations are expected to be selling the new Love Bombs in their stores soon.