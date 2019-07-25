HUNTINGTON - This Saturday, July 27, the 15th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival will bring a beehive of activities, live music, crafts and fun to a wide area centered on Pullman Square.
The festival, conceived by iHeart Radio and its six local radio stations and John Mandt Jr. of Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, benefits Hoops Family Children's Hospital.
This year, the WV Hot Dog Festival will go on later into the night until 9 p.m. That means there will be 14 hours of events beginning with the registration at 7 a.m. for the 5K Bun Run and the Walk Your Buns Off Charity Walk, both of which begin at 8 a.m. Also cranking up at 8 a.m. is the registration for the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Drive-in.
The main festival officially opens at 9 a.m. Some of the morning events include the Buns on Bikes 5-mile bicycle tour throughout downtown, the All-Breed Dog Costume Contest and Pooch Parade happens at 10:15 a.m., a medley from the famous Broadway play "Guys and Dolls" performed by the Paramount Arts Center Players happens at 10:20 a.m. followed by live music by Sasha Collette. At 11 a.m., the FTC Pro Wrestling Show gets underway in front of Black Burrito Brews. Finishing the early half of the day will be the All-Breed Exhibition Dog Races on 3rd Avenue.
As the afternoon gets underway, five bands will perform on the Pullman Square Stage until the festival's end, including Jeremy Short at 12:45 p.m., Flat Tracker at 2:15 p.m., Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds at 3:45 p.m., Of The Dell at 5 p.m. and The Dividends at 7:05 p.m.
As always, there will be a lot for kids, pet owners and the more adventurous to do throughout the day. Some of the highlights will include the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Root Beer Chugging Contest, the Weiner Dog Races and the Dachshund Races, food and drink vendors, arts and craft booths and more.
New this year is local artist Brandy Jefferys, who has been painting an exclusive series of works about local foods in West Virginia. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jefferys will be creating a 24-foot by 27-foot painting inspired by the Hot Dog Festival surrounding her. The painting will be raffled off with 100% of proceeds benefiting the kids undergoing treatment at Hoops Family Children's Hospital.
WV Hot Dog Festival co-creator John Mandt Jr. is the fourth generation of his family to own Stewart's Original Hot Dogs, which has been a Huntington tradition for 87 years. Mandt is also a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
According to Mandt, with the help of the impressive list of sponsors and the camaraderie of all of the different hot dog stands in town, the focus is on creating a fun time in the neighborhood that also benefits the Hoops Family Children's Hospital. Along with Stewart's Original Hot Dogs, other vendors include Frostop Drive-In, Midway Drive-In, Sam's Hot Dogs, Sheetz, Carver's Grille, Dave's Famous T&L Hot Dogs of Morgantown, Sideline Grille, Heiner's Bakery and more.
"This has grown to be such a large event now, as last year The Herald-Dispatch said that upwards of 16,000 people came downtown for the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival," Mandt said. "We have grown from just Pullman Square to now going up to 11th Street and down to 8th Street, and it also includes 3rd Avenue and Pullman Square. And, the weather is supposed to be phenomenal."
What motivates Mandt in supporting the Hoops Family Children's Hospital was experiencing the loss of two siblings at a young age.
"In the 14 years of the WV Hot Dog Festival, we have raised over $200,000 for Hoops Family Children's Hospital," Mandt said. "That in and of itself makes me more proud of anything else I have done, considering what my parents unfortunately went through in the 1960s. It is important to me that other families living now don't have to go through what my family did back then. After the festival, we go over to the hospital to give them the check of the money raised from the festival, and when we do it, we include a lot of the nurses who work on the children's floor as well as the director and our iHeart friends and others."
The Hoops Family Children's Hospital gives people hope, without having to go to Cincinnati or Memphis or anywhere else, Mandt said.
"Every time we see a child ring that bell, and they are cancer-free, knowing that everyone that has participated with this festival or just attended it has all played a small part in helping that family achieve their goal, it is a wonderful thing," he said
More information on the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival can be found at wvhotdogfestival.com.