HUNTINGTON — A tasty tradition, the iHeart Radio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival takes place in downtown Huntington from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 with fun, live music and the best hot dogs from across the state and region.

Wiener dog races also are back this year, with the all-breed dog races at 11:30 a.m., followed by the annual wiener dog races and $100 Dachshund Dash championship race at noon.

