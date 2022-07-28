HUNTINGTON — A tasty tradition, the iHeart Radio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival takes place in downtown Huntington from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 with fun, live music and the best hot dogs from across the state and region.
Wiener dog races also are back this year, with the all-breed dog races at 11:30 a.m., followed by the annual wiener dog races and $100 Dachshund Dash championship race at noon.
The celebration takes place in July each year because that is National Hot Dog Month.
The annual event also features live music, a kids zone, hot dog eating and root beer chugging contests, and raises money for Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Eighteen years ago, John Mandt Jr., owner of Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, set out to create an event that would help people. All the proceeds raised at the Hot Dog Festival help children in the community.
In the first five years, all the money raised went to the oncology department at Cabell Huntington Hospital, but since then it has grown to support different services and programs at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
The Hot Dog Festival was born July 30, 2005. That day, it raised $8,000, and since then the event has raised more than $250,000, but he says it would not be possible if it weren’t for the support of local businesses and donations.
This year’s event will feature live entertainment, a hot dog eating contest, car show, dog races and more. More information on the festival is available at www.wvhotdogfestival.com.
The schedule of events is:
9 a.m. — Car, truck and cycle cruise-in registration begins at 3rd Avenue and 9th Street
