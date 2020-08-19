HUNTINGTON — The annual iHeartRadio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival scheduled for Sept. 26 in downtown Huntington has been canceled due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus.
Instead, the iHeartRadio Great Tri-State Hot Dog Hustle will take place, with iHeartRadio stations encouraging listeners to visit all their favorite participating hot dog vendors and those they’ve never tried before from Sept. 25-27. All participants will have a chance to win prizes.
The iHeartRadio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival is expected to return July 31, 2021.